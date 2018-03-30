ACCUWEATHER

Blue moon: What is it and is it really blue?

EMBED </>More Videos

While a blue moon may appear blue for unrelated reasons, the term actually refers to the second full moon in a calendar month. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

You've heard the phrase "blue moon" thrown around, but what does it really mean?

It actually refers to the second full moon in a calendar month, which generally occurs once every few years.

Despite the name that suggests otherwise, a blue moon is rarely the color blue. In rare and unrelated circumstances, dust or smoke particles in the atmosphere can make the moon appear blue, according to AccuWeather.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescienceu.s. & world
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for Friday
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
More accuweather
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for Friday
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
How to help NASA observe the clouds
Record warmth hits Bay Area for 2nd consecutive day
More Weather
Top Stories
iPhone update lets you turn off battery slow-down setting
Judge issues order allowing San Jose immigrant facing deportation to stay in US
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row today
Family: Pulse nightclub gunman's widow to arrive in Bay Area
Doctor hired by family says Stephon Clark shot 7 times from behind
'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash drops out of CA congressional race
Show More
Police investigate child sex abuse at 'swinging' parties' in Australia
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after successful heart surgery
People head to lucky Milpitas lottery spot for chance at $521M jackpot
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows, movies
More News
Top Video
Doctor hired by family says Stephon Clark shot 7 times from behind
Family: Pulse nightclub gunman's widow to arrive in Bay Area
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after successful heart surgery
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
More Video