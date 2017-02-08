DROUGHT

California regulators to decide whether to lift drought restrictions

Rushing water flows out of Folsom Dam in this undated photo. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
All the rain and snow we've has been getting this season has helped Northern California climb out of a drought. Soon, we could see the state let up on some of those drought rules we've all been following.

This afternoon, state regulators will meet to decide whether to lift restrictions. The snowpack now measures at 182 percent of normal.

RELATED: Bay Area out of drought after powerful storms

But water officials are concerned about what will happen if the rain and snow start easing up.

Governor Brown declared a drought emergency in 2014 and ordered Californians to cut water use by 25 percent.
