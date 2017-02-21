WEATHER

'Morning Glory' spillway spills over for first time in 10 years

EMBED </>More News Videos

Storms in California caused water levels at Lake Berryessa, Calif. to reach over 440 feet. (Evan Kilkus via Storyful)

Storms in California caused the "Morning Glory" spillway in Lake Berryessa to spill over for the first time in 10 years.

In October 2016, the Napa County lake was half full and just at 398.6 feet, according to The Mercury News. After the recent storms in January, the lake level reached 427.3 feet, and as of Friday, reached 440.1 feet.

"We're continuing to monitor elevation and the lake levels," said Solano Irrigation District (SID) Water and Power Operations Manager Kevin King told The Mercury News.
Related Topics:
weatherspillsstormdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolercaliforniau.s. & world
Load Comments
WEATHER
San Jose Mayor gives update on evacuations -- WATCH LIVE
PHOTOS: At least 30 homes flooded and evacuated in San Jose
VIDEO: San Jose Fire Chief details Nordale rescue efforts
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon
More Weather
Top Stories
San Jose Mayor gives update on evacuations -- WATCH LIVE
PHOTOS: At least 30 homes flooded and evacuated in San Jose
VIDEO: San Jose Fire Chief details Nordale rescue efforts
San Jose crews rescue 5 people from flooding Coyote Creek
Milo Yiannopoulos apologizes for remarks, quits Breitbart
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Several people rescued from flooding in Livermore
Show More
National Zoo says goodbye Bao Bao panda
President Trump visits African American History Museum
Hundreds evacuated after levee breach near Manteca
High winds pound Pacifica during storm
BART recovering from major delays due to disabled train
More News
Top Video
San Jose Mayor gives update on evacuations -- WATCH LIVE
VIDEO: San Jose Fire Chief details Nordale rescue efforts
San Jose crews rescue 5 people from flooding Coyote Creek
Several people rescued from flooding in Livermore
More Video