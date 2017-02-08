WEATHER

Caltrans continues to clear mudslide on Hwy 17 in Scotts Valley

EMBED </>More News Videos

Caltrans is trying to clear away a mudslide on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. It's the second one in the same area in less than a month. (KGO-TV)

By
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Caltrans is trying to clear away a mudslide on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. It's the second one in the same area in less than a month.

RELATED: 1 lane of Highway 17 near Scotts Valley reopens after landslide

Crews have split the southbound lanes in half using cones, so one lane is open for northbound travelers and one lane is open for southbound travelers.

Tons of rocks, debris and mud came crashing down on to the roadway Tuesday morning. A truck was smashed and the driver was able to walk away just fine. The CHP closed Highway 17 southbound at Bear Creek Road and turned cars back heading north. Highway 9 and other cut-throughs were also impassable at the time thanks to flooding and more mudslides. But now with one lane open, it may be slow, but at least traffic is moving.

RELATED: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7

The CHP is estimating one to two days before they will be able to reopen the northbound side, but of course, more rain is on the way.
TRAFFIC: See current road conditions and closures

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Related Topics:
weatherslidemudslidelandslidehighway 17caltranstraffictraffic accidentcommutingdrivingsanta cruz county
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
1 lane of Highway 17 near Scotts Valley reopens after landslide
Weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
Download Waze to your mobile device
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon
1 lane of Highway 17 near Scotts Valley reopens after landslide
East Palo Alto races against time ahead of next storm
Is it over? North Bay struggles with severe weather
More Weather
Top Stories
#7Things to know before you go: Wednesday
Pothole repair triggers massive backup on WB I-580
Elizabeth Warren rebuked for quoting Coretta Scott King on Senate floor
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Is it over? North Bay struggles with severe weather
Residents brace for worst, hope for best in SC Mountain storm
Power outages, mudslides sum up life in Sausalito during storms
Show More
East Palo Alto races against time ahead of next storm
Mudslide splits San Rafael home in two
BART service restored in East Bay after fatality on tracks
Storm sweeps through Napa creating flooding, rough roads
Judges focus on whether Trump's order is Muslim ban
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday
Pothole repair triggers massive backup on WB I-580
Students honor classmate with Down syndrome at Homecoming
East Palo Alto races against time ahead of next storm
More Video