Northbound traffic on Highway 17 detours on to the Southbound side around Sugarloaf Road. 1 lane open in both directions due to mudslide. pic.twitter.com/ghYHTM32Lh — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 8, 2017

Here's a look at the mud/rock/debris slide on Highway 17, this morning. Repair crews left at 1am & are expected to return at 8am. pic.twitter.com/lu1Ffi2pDW — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 8, 2017

Caltrans is trying to clear away a mudslide on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. It's the second one in the same area in less than a month.Crews have split the southbound lanes in half using cones, so one lane is open for northbound travelers and one lane is open for southbound travelers.Tons of rocks, debris and mud came crashing down on to the roadway Tuesday morning. A truck was smashed and the driver was able to walk away just fine. The CHP closed Highway 17 southbound at Bear Creek Road and turned cars back heading north. Highway 9 and other cut-throughs were also impassable at the time thanks to flooding and more mudslides. But now with one lane open, it may be slow, but at least traffic is moving.The CHP is estimating one to two days before they will be able to reopen the northbound side, but of course, more rain is on the way.