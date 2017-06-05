WEATHER

Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him

EMBED </>More Videos

A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. (Photo by Cecilia Wessels/Facebook)

THREE HILLS, Alberta --
A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media.

Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.

She said cutting the grass was on her husband's to-do list, and as he started the task, she went for a nap.

Wessels said she was woken by daughter who was upset that there was something like a tornado in the sky, but her father wouldn't come inside.

"I did ask him if he was coming inside with that thing in the clouds when I turned to come inside and he calmly said no," Cecilia Wessels said Sunday.

Theunis Wessels said the tornado was actually much farther away than it appears in the photo and it was moving away from them. He said he was keeping an eye on it.

No one was injured.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertornadolawnmoweru.s. & worldcanadadistractionstormviral
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Tuesday morning
Check out this kitesurfing adventure
How to eat pudding in space
Tornado batters elementary school with students inside
More Weather
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland's Ghost Ship founder appears in court
2 charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for Ghost Ship fire
Friend of Ghost Ship fire victims believes building owner should also face charges
All lanes of Highway 24 in Orinda reopen after fire
Steph Curry taking 'nap' during NBA Finals sparks internet frenzy
Suspect ID'd in killing of Australian tourist in San Francisco
SF issues subpoenas to Uber, Lfyt demanding transparency
Show More
Water issues delay opening of gondola, restaurant at Oakland Zoo
Antolin Garcia-Torres spared death penalty in Sierra LaMar case
Pilots, Congress weigh on Trump's plan to privatize air traffic control
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Apple unveils new technology at WWDC in San Jose
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland's Ghost Ship founder appears in court
Friend of Ghost Ship fire victims believes building owner should also face charges
Suspect ID'd in killing of Australian tourist in San Francisco
2 charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for Ghost Ship fire
More Video