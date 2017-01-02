WEATHER

Canadian swim team practices in the snow
The swim team from Simon Frasier University in British Columbia decided to take a dip in the snow. (AccuWeather)

Snow did not stop members of the Simon Frasier University swim team from practicing and having a good time.

In a video posted to YouTube by Rolando Hernandez, members of the swim team run outside in snowy British Columbia wearing only their bathing suits. Two teams compete in a chilly relay with members swimming the backstroke and breaststroke in the snow.

According to AccuWeather, heavy snowfall is common in British Columbia, which averages nearly 40 feet of snow per year.
