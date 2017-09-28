Dangerous rockslides at Yosemite National Park aren't keeping climbers away from the mountain and the sport they love.Simon Moore has climbed El Capitan seven times. He is very familiar with the spot that came crashing down."Generally when there's a rockfall in an area, we avoid that area for a reasonably long amount of time until it stabilizes," Moore said. "Because once the section falls off -- often times, other little sections fall off."That instability is causing him to switch routes when he returns to climb El Capitan in amount five weeks.He, like many in the tight knit climbing community insist the rock slides won't keep them away from their passion."I"m not going to leave San Francisco because there might be an earthquake," said climbing instructor Jesse Schouboe. "I'm not going to leave climbing because there might be a rockfall."The sports climber still plans to one day scale El Capitan even though his friend died doing it just two years ago."He put his weight on the rope and it pulled through the system and he fell," said Schouboe. "I'd rather die doing something I love than getting hit by a car."The East buttress climbing route is a popular one for experienced climbers -- a scenic yet challenging trek.Thursday's fall is estimaged to have been ten times bigger than Wednesday's deadly slide.