WEATHER

Climbers say deadly rockfalls at Yosemite's El Capitan won't deter them from climbing

EMBED </>More Videos

Park officials say there has been another huge rock fall on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park which has prompted a road closure and injuries to hikers and visitors. (KGO-TV)

By
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KGO) --
Dangerous rockslides at Yosemite National Park aren't keeping climbers away from the mountain and the sport they love.

RELATED: At least 1 killed, 1 injured after massive rock slide on Yosemite's El Capitan

Simon Moore has climbed El Capitan seven times. He is very familiar with the spot that came crashing down.

"Generally when there's a rockfall in an area, we avoid that area for a reasonably long amount of time until it stabilizes," Moore said. "Because once the section falls off -- often times, other little sections fall off."

That instability is causing him to switch routes when he returns to climb El Capitan in amount five weeks.

He, like many in the tight knit climbing community insist the rock slides won't keep them away from their passion.

RELATED: Injuries, road closures reported after second rockslide in Yosemite

"I"m not going to leave San Francisco because there might be an earthquake," said climbing instructor Jesse Schouboe. "I'm not going to leave climbing because there might be a rockfall."

The sports climber still plans to one day scale El Capitan even though his friend died doing it just two years ago.

"He put his weight on the rope and it pulled through the system and he fell," said Schouboe. "I'd rather die doing something I love than getting hit by a car."

The East buttress climbing route is a popular one for experienced climbers -- a scenic yet challenging trek.

Thursday's fall is estimaged to have been ten times bigger than Wednesday's deadly slide.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherrockslideyosemiteyosemite national parkhikingYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Injuries, road closures reported after second rock slide in Yosemite
At least 1 killed, 1 injured after massive rockslide on Yosemite's El Capitan
WEATHER
ABC7 News forecast for Friday morning
Injuries, road closures reported after second rock slide in Yosemite
Santa Clara Valley groundwater back to pre-drought levels
Five fun fall facts you might not know
More Weather
Top Stories
Rohnert Park teen held at knifepoint by teenage home intruder
EXCLUSIVE: Little girl in viral video now helping others in SF
Families rally to save Santa Clara program that serves minority students
Hayward PD: Likely stolen car and carjacking charges for high-speed chase suspect
Fed up residents ask SF for help with scarce parking options
SF mayor pushing to speed up construction permit process
Injuries, road closures reported after second rock slide in Yosemite
7 On Your Side helps Los Gatos man find out what happened to missing package
Show More
Teenager arrested in Richmond hit-and-run that injured 3-year-old
Carjacking suspect in custody after chase ends in Hayward
Consumer Reports: Tips on avoiding ticks
ICE arrests 101 in LA in large-scale operation targeting sanctuary cities
Parents, students shaken after boy stabbed at San Jose high school
More News
Top Video
Rohnert Park teen held at knifepoint by teenage home intruder
EXCLUSIVE: Little girl in viral video now helping others in SF
Families rally to save Santa Clara program that serves minority students
Hayward PD: Likely stolen car and carjacking charges for high-speed chase suspect
More Video