WEATHER

Crews working to restore power to South Bay residents after wind storm

EMBED </>More Videos

PG&E crews are working to restore power to thousands of South Bay residents after gusty winds toppled trees into power lines Monday morning. (KGO-TV)

By
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) --
Gusting winds knocked down trees and power lines in the South Bay Monday morning where thousands of residents lost power.

PG&E crews are working feverishly to get power restored to the last of the 6,000 customers who lost electricity.

Strong wind caused street signs to swing, debris to fly, and it knocked over branches into power lines. There were piles of pine needles on Lark Avenue in Los Gatos that created an obstacle course for cars.

The CHP got creative on San Tomas Expressway in Campbell by using a flat-bed tow truck to push a tree limb off the roadway.

PG&E said 11,000 customers were without power in the South Bay at the peak of the wind storm that occurred between 2:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Several stoplights at major intersections, including the one on Winchester Boulevard and Moorpark Avenue in San Jose were out.

Bowers Elementary School on Barkely Avenue in Santa Clara had to re-route traffic for drop-off. "We got a text from the school today to walk if you can because of a huge tree," Santa Clara resident Patty Adams said.


A massive tree split in half, knocking down a low voltage line right in front of the school. "There was no damage anywhere else. There's just leaves and brush and that's about it," Bowers Elementary School Principal Lisa Blanc said.

Not far away on Kiely Boulevard and Forbes Avenue, more branches blew over into the road.


There were 18 trees that went down in Santa Clara during the wind storm.

It was an unusual morning, but thankfully no major injuries were reported.

"It sounded like a little mini-hurricane. Nothing like Florida, but it was really windy and nothing like I heard before," Adams said.
Click here for more stories and video about weather where you live and across the globe.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherwindwind damagePG&Epower outagetree fallSan JoseSaratogaLos Gatos
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Tampa hit hard by Irma
VIDEO: A look at the aftermath from Hurricane Irma
5 dead, millions without power as Irma hits Florida
Cruise ships race to Caribbean to help Hurricane Irma victims
More Weather
Top Stories
California files lawsuit challenging Trump's decision to end DACA
San Francisco firefighters hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony
Police share picture of alleged Hurricane Irma looters in jail
Video shows U.C. Berkeley cop confiscating vendor's cash
5 dead, millions without power as Irma hits Florida
Sausalito, Bridge District agree on new ferry dock plan
Nordstrom opening new store with no inventory in LA
Couple braves Irma to care for dolphins
Show More
President Trump leads moment of silence to mark 9/11 anniversary
US commemorates 9/11; thousands gather at ground zero
Father, son die in plane crash near Benicia in Solano County
No wedding dress? No problem: Guard couple ties knot during Irma
Giant portrait of toddler peers over US-Mexico border wall
More News
Top Video
San Francisco firefighters hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony
VIDEO: A look at the aftermath from Hurricane Irma
Police share picture of alleged Hurricane Irma looters in jail
5 dead, millions without power as Irma hits Florida
More Video