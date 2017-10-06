  • LIVE VIDEO Fleet Week Air Show's high-flying antics in SF -- WATCH LIVE
Dangerous Bay Area beach conditions means big waves for surfers

The surf danger in the Bay Area is high. But with the weather so warm, lots of people will be headed to the beach. Especially surfers who've been waiting for these big waves. (KGO-TV)

Matt Keller
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
Surf's up in Santa Cruz. Swells are expected to reach up to 9 feet this weekend. Surfers have been frustrated by a lack of big waves this year.


"It's been flat. It's been pretty depressing most of the year. It (today) is the best day of the year," said Santa Cruz surfer Andrew Van Metre.

The Rip Curl Grom Search National Final is Saturday. It brings the nation's best young surfers to Santa Cruz. They're grateful for the perfect timing of warm conditions and big waves.


"This weekend the conditions are supposed to be epic, so. Yeah, we're just really blessed and I'm really excited for this weekend," said 15-year-old Samantha Sibley of San Clemente. While the big waves are good for sufers, they can be dangerous for everyone else.

A beach hazards statement has been issued through late Saturday night, warning of rip currents, sneaker waves and large shore break. Officials say don't go in after your pets. Most dogs will make it out of the water on their own.

