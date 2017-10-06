Dangerous Bay Area beach conditions means big waves for surfers

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --Surf's up in Santa Cruz. Swells are expected to reach up to 9 feet this weekend. Surfers have been frustrated by a lack of big waves this year.
Surf is finally up in #SantaCruz. pic.twitter.com/Am5oQ6YNfl— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) October 6, 2017
"It's been flat. It's been pretty depressing most of the year. It (today) is the best day of the year," said Santa Cruz surfer Andrew Van Metre.
The Rip Curl Grom Search National Final is Saturday. It brings the nation's best young surfers to Santa Cruz. They're grateful for the perfect timing of warm conditions and big waves.
#Sunrise in #SantaCruz pic.twitter.com/3WoswmaY9I— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) October 6, 2017
"This weekend the conditions are supposed to be epic, so. Yeah, we're just really blessed and I'm really excited for this weekend," said 15-year-old Samantha Sibley of San Clemente. While the big waves are good for sufers, they can be dangerous for everyone else.
A beach hazards statement has been issued through late Saturday night, warning of rip currents, sneaker waves and large shore break. Officials say don't go in after your pets. Most dogs will make it out of the water on their own.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.