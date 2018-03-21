Dangerous commute for drivers in Santa Cruz Mountains

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KGO) --Commuters are facing wet roads and foggy conditions in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
A major downpour rolled through just after 4 a.m.
Highway 17 is wet and slick. Combine that with fog in some spots and it could be a rough commute.
