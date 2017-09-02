DANGEROUS HEAT: ABC7 News forecast for Saturday

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Saturday will be sunny and hot again--dangerously hot in many inland locations. Highs will reach 90 degrees on the coast, 100 to 104 near the bay shoreline, and up to 116 inland.
LIST: All-time record high temperatures recorded in the Bay Area
RELATED: Cooling centers open in parts of Bay Area amid heat wave
The heat will ease up a few degrees on Sunday, but inland highs will remain between 100 and 105. Monday, Labor Day, will be sunny and very warm, but triple-digit temperatures are unlikely. Temperatures will continue to moderate gradually into the middle of next week.
Concord: 80/113
Fremont: 77/102
Redwood City: 73/104
San Francisco: 75/96
San Jose: 78/104
Santa Rosa: 66/110
Coast
TODAY: A sunny & warm afternoon.
Highs: In the upper 90s.
TONIGHT: Fog & low clouds.
Lows: In the 60s.
East Bay
TODAY: A hazy & hot afternoon.
Highs: Near 100.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: Near 60.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Dangerous Heat.
Highs: 102-114
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 70s.
North Bay
TODAY: Hazy skies & hot.
Highs: Near 100 far north.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Hazy & hot today.
Highs: Near or over 100.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s.
South Bay
TODAY: Hazy & hot.
Highs: Over 100.
TONIGHT Clear & warm.
Lows: In the 70s.
Sunday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid 70s Coast to 106 Inland
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia