WEATHER

DANGEROUS HEAT: ABC7 News forecast for Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast. (KGO-TV)



Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Saturday will be sunny and hot again--dangerously hot in many inland locations. Highs will reach 90 degrees on the coast, 100 to 104 near the bay shoreline, and up to 116 inland.

LIST: All-time record high temperatures recorded in the Bay Area

RELATED: Cooling centers open in parts of Bay Area amid heat wave

The heat will ease up a few degrees on Sunday, but inland highs will remain between 100 and 105. Monday, Labor Day, will be sunny and very warm, but triple-digit temperatures are unlikely. Temperatures will continue to moderate gradually into the middle of next week.

Concord: 80/113
Fremont: 77/102
Redwood City: 73/104
San Francisco: 75/96
San Jose: 78/104
Santa Rosa: 66/110

Coast
TODAY: A sunny & warm afternoon.
Highs: In the upper 90s.
TONIGHT: Fog & low clouds.
Lows: In the 60s.

East Bay
TODAY: A hazy & hot afternoon.
Highs: Near 100.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: Near 60.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Dangerous Heat.
Highs: 102-114
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 70s.

North Bay
TODAY: Hazy skies & hot.
Highs: Near 100 far north.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Hazy & hot today.
Highs: Near or over 100.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

South Bay
TODAY: Hazy & hot.
Highs: Over 100.
TONIGHT Clear & warm.
Lows: In the 70s.

Sunday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid 70s Coast to 106 Inland

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
President Trump returns to Texas to meet with Harvey victims
Silicon Valley Power looks to diversify energy sources during heat wave
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
Hurricane Harvey by the numbers
More Weather
Top Stories
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
President, first lady return to Harvey flood areas
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
Caltrans removing piers from old Bay Bridge
La Tuna Fire grows to 5,000 acres, 10 percent containment
President Trump returns to Texas to meet with Harvey victims
LIST: All-time record high temps in the Bay Area
Trump returning to Texas to meet with Harvey survivors
Show More
What you need to know about DACA
Heat wave wreaks havoc on public transit in SF
South Bay couple doesn't let heat ruin wedding festivities
East Bay high school football games delayed due to extreme heat
'Trans-Patriot' Amber Cummings plans weekend appearance in Berkeley
More News
Top Video
President Trump returns to Texas to meet with Harvey victims
South Bay couple doesn't let heat ruin wedding festivities
Heat wave wreaks havoc on public transit in SF
East Bay high school football games delayed due to extreme heat
More Video