WEATHER

Dangerous surf warning for Bay Area beaches

A Bay Area beach appears in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There's a big warning for anyone heading to Bay Area beaches this weekend. Remnants of a far-off hurricane is bringing dangerous surf conditions and riptides to the coast.

"It's super dangerous for sure," said Jessica Pegueno from Napa, who is keeping a close eye on her two sons sampling the water at Ocean Beach. She wants both of them to stay on the sand.

RELATED: Eagle eyed lifeguard rescues drowning child in wave pool

"It's not safe," she said. "See how the water and tide comes in...it will suck you in."

Swimming is never recommended at Ocean Beach, this weekend especially.

Captain Frank Hsieh from San Francisco's fire department rescue unit says remnants of Hurricane Fabio near Baja is churning the Pacific, creating beach hazards from Monterey to Sonoma. "These conditions create rip currents, strong offshore currents and sneaker waves."

Lifeguards are advising people to stay out of the water. Surfers are still out at their own risk, taking advantage of big waves in Santa Cruz.

RELATED: Woman drowns trying to save children near Half Moon Bay

"it will couple the effects of the current, pulls me north. Right now there's an incoming tide," said surfer Rick Tanimura.

Earlier this week, a woman from Pleasanton died trying to save two children who got swept away at Cowell Ranch State Beach in Half Moon Bay. A wave knocked her into the water.

The children were eventually rescued.

Firefighters say the surf can be treacherous, and to never turn your back on it -- especially this weekend.

The beach hazard warning is scheduled to last through Saturday afternoon.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersurfingswimmingoceansbeachessafetyfirefightersSan FranciscoHalf Moon Bay
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Weather Forecast for Friday
Hurricane Beryl: This year's storm name list
Here's how to make your own air conditioner for $8
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude quake near Rohnert Park
More Weather
Top Stories
Bay Area cave diving expert describes challenges in Thailand rescue
Cal Fire: One killed in Klamathon Fire burning in Siskiyou County
Richmond police: Resident shoots home invasion suspect 'several times'
'S*** happens': New questions surface about Asiana crash at SFO
Asiana Flight 214: Timeline of how it all happened
Michael Finney helps consumers at Alameda County Fair
Officials ID Thai diver who died amid soccer team rescue effort
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 88,000 acres
Show More
Teen Jahi McMath honored by family, friends at funeral in Oakland
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
Health advisory issued in area near Martinez Shell refinery
Singer Chris Brown arrested on stage for felony assault
Elon Musk plans to send engineers to help with cave rescue mission
More News