WEATHER

Dozens rescued from flooding in Hollister area
EMBED </>More News Videos

Fast rising waters overnight has triggered mandatory evacuations for a neighborhood in Hollister south of Highway 152. (KGO-TV)

By
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KGO) --
Fast rising waters overnight has triggered mandatory evacuations for residents in Hollister south of Highway 152. Dozens have been rescued in the flooding so far.

WATCH LIVE: Sky7 over massive flooding that has triggered mandatory evacuations in Hollister

The evacuations are impacting the area of Lovers Lane, south of Highway 152. People are being loaded on to buses. They are also trying to rescue people bringing them out on boats.

Stay with ABC7 News on air and online for more on this developing story.

PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingrainwindstormsevere weatherevacuationstorm damagewinter stormHollister
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Follow @LiveDoppler7HD on Twitter for the latest weather updates
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
Download Waze to your mobile device
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon
Throwing snowballs in this Utah city is illegal
Wind and rain bring down trees, powerlines in South Bay
Russian River residents move to high ground
More Weather
Top Stories
President-elect Trump news conference -- WATCH LIVE
Russian River residents move to high ground
President Obama tears up when thanking First Lady in farewell address
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Landslide traps Fairfax family in home
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
Weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon
Show More
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Mandatory evacuation ordered for San Anselmo
Entire lane slides off Santa Cruz mountain due to storm
Obama's Farewell Speech as Prepared for Delivery
Heritage oak tree crashes through Danville home
More News
Top Video
Landslide traps Fairfax family in home
Russian River residents move to high ground
Entire lane slides off Santa Cruz mountain due to storm
Heritage oak tree crashes through Danville home
More Video