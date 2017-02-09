Drivers in Sonoma get stuck in flooded roads

Ahh, what a beautiful view of the lake! Uhh... except that isn't a lake. It's Rohnert Park Expressway, just east of Stony Point Road. pic.twitter.com/QpjkuUSOX2 — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) February 9, 2017

As the water continues to rise across Rohnert Park Expressway, drivers keep trying to cross... and keep changing their minds. pic.twitter.com/xhgcD4H6X1 — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) February 9, 2017

One step ahead: Workers in Sonoma County just fed a whole pine tree into a wood chipper, amid worries it was about to fall onto cars below. pic.twitter.com/SnjfWCqeNb — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) February 9, 2017

Sonoma County has once again taken the brunt of the storm that swept through the Bay Area on Thursday.The heavy rain has caused flooding and road closures in parts of the county.Rohnert Park Expressway is flooded at this time and has caused some drivers to get stuck while trying to drive through it."Had literally dozens in the last few days. Most people just take a chance that it can't get any deeper than this and it always gets deeper than this" an officer said.One driver got in deep trouble with the law. "We found that she was under the information of either alcohol, drugs or some combination so, she was placed under arrest," an officer said.In Guerneville, it's a different kind of trouble they're bracing for. "We just get lots of water, have buckets of water for the plumbing because where I'm at sometimes we can't flush out toilets and stuff if it gets too high," Guerneville resident Donna Cairati said.Crews were called in to take it out a tree on River Road that leaned dangerously over the roadway.The rain has the ground and workers muddy and soaked. "Just working in the rain yesterday was brutal. Yesterday was bad, we were all day in the mud," Billy Russell said.The Russian River is expected to hit flood stage after 12 a.m. Friday and could stay above flood stage throughout Friday evening.