WEATHER

East Bay Braces for extreme heat starting Friday

This is an undated image of the sun going down. (KGO-TV)

By Cornell Barnard
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
It was hot in Antioch on Wednesday but temperatures could sizzle like never before come Friday and Saturday.

RELATED: Sandhya Patel talks scorching Bay Area weekend

"We are ready to provide relief to residents who need it," said Nancy Kaiser, Antioch parks and recreation director.

The community center will be open extended hours Friday as a cooling center. The city's water park will be open and will offer half price admission on Labor Day.

RELATED: Here's where to cool off in the East Bay during the weekend heat wave

Temperatures could Break records. Highs of 114 degrees are predicted in Concord.

Many youth soccer leagues in the East Bay are postponing practice on Friday.

PG&E says its crews are on alert, ready to respond to outages as soon as they occur.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherheat waveheatsevere weathersummersafetyAntioch
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Heat wave heads up: Sandhya Patel talks scorching Bay Area weekend
Inland residents prepare for dangerous Bay Area heat wave
Here's where to cool off in the East Bay during the weekend heat wave
WEATHER
Floodwaters wreck concrete median on Texas interstate
Heat wave heads up: Sandhya Patel talks scorching Bay Area weekend
Inland residents prepare for dangerous Bay Area heat wave
Here's where to cool off in the East Bay during the weekend heat wave
More Weather
Top Stories
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC7
Hurricane Harvey opens dialogue on climate change in SF
Santa Cruz restaurant closes because of political controversy
SF program aims to train public to aid in disaster situations
Heat wave heads up: Sandhya Patel talks scorching Bay Area weekend
LA to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
Consumer Reports: How to choose the best grill
Show More
SF Giants players, Bay Area charities step up to help with Harvey
Caltrans removing piers from old Bay Bridge
Richmond gang members arrested after investigation
Email turns 35 years old
Low-fat diets may lead to early death, expert say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos