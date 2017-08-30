East Bay Braces for extreme heat starting Friday

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --It was hot in Antioch on Wednesday but temperatures could sizzle like never before come Friday and Saturday.
"We are ready to provide relief to residents who need it," said Nancy Kaiser, Antioch parks and recreation director.
The community center will be open extended hours Friday as a cooling center. The city's water park will be open and will offer half price admission on Labor Day.
Temperatures could Break records. Highs of 114 degrees are predicted in Concord.
Many youth soccer leagues in the East Bay are postponing practice on Friday.
PG&E says its crews are on alert, ready to respond to outages as soon as they occur.
