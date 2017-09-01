WEATHER

East Bay high school football games delayed due to extreme heat

The sun beams down on a football field in Pleasanton, Calif. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Tiffany Wilson
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Among those at risk for heat exhaustion during these hot temperatures, are high school athletes. Several Friday night football games were delayed due to the heat.

Some athletes battled desert level heat in Pleasanton Friday night.

"Foothill and San Ramon Valley canceled all their games tonight so we were wondering maybe we should've," said Kris Bergman of Pleasanton. "But it's not too bad right now."

Pleasanton Unified School District delayed the Amador Valley High School football game until after sunset.

"Whenever the student athletes need a break for water, we're going to break for water. It's not even a time out," said Patrick Gannon, communication coordinator for the district.

Alameda County Fire is focusing on hydration too in anticipation of heat-related calls this weekend.

"I would say that we probably surge 10-15% on a high heat day over our normal days," said Alameda County Fire Division Chief Erik Moore.

They've loaded a hydration truck, brought in two dozers in case of wildfires and increased staffing for medical emergencies.

Smoky haze is also a concern.

"I think it's going to be hard on your breathing, you know it's not going to be comfortable," said Pleasanton resident Pat Small.

The National Weather Service says east winds have blown smoke from wildfires in the Central Sierra to the Bay Area.

