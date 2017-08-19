EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2287787" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While the Bay Area won't experience the total solar eclipse this month, here are some ways you can still watch.

What makes this eclipse so rare? These facts and figures answer that and more.

The world-famous Kronos Quartet rehearsed an original score Saturday at San Francisco's Exploratorium for Monday's rare total solar eclipse.The 29-minute composition can be heard Monday on the Exploratorium app and website, and some images from the eclipse will be turned into music."The sonic accompaniment will be a surprise. We won't know what we will be hearing until the performance," said Kronos Quartet member David Harrington.The Exploratorium will host a viewing party Monday and will hand out some pairs of eclipse viewing glasses on a first come, first serve basis."I'm so excited to be here. We'll see stars, and planets, and then we'll see the beautiful corona of the sun," Robyn Higdon with the Exploratorium said.Many stores and websites have sold out of the glasses.Beware of counterfeit glasses. Experts say only glasses that have a ISO seal, (International standards organization) are considered safe and legitimate.Ophthalmologists say viewing the eclipse with the naked eye could lead to temporary or permanent retina damage.Approximately 7 million Americans are traveling into the path of totality to get the best views of Monday's eclipse.