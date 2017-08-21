SOLAR ECLIPSE

Hundreds watch solar eclipse in San Jose Park to watch rare event

About 400 people showed up at Houge Park in the Cambrian area of San Jose to watch the solar eclipse with the San Jose Astronomical Association. (KGO-TV)

by Janine De la Vega
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
About 400 people showed up at Houge Park in the Cambrian area of San Jose to watch the solar eclipse with the San Jose Astronomical Association.

They had telescopes and other viewing devices set up so the public could get a closer look at the eclipse.

Some people took the day off work and others took their children out of school to be there to witness the event. There was also a live feed from NASA there for people to watch totality.

In San Jose, the eclipse reached 76 percent of totality, but it did not disappoint those who showed up.

Related Topics:
weathersolar eclipsemoonhistorysciencesummerconsumerSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
