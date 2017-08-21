SOLAR ECLIPSE

Eclipse watchers gather at San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza, despite overcast skies

EMBED </>More Videos

Monday began with a sense of cynicism for eclipse watchers at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, what with the overcast gray and all. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Monday began with a sense of cynicism for eclipse watchers at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, what with the overcast gray and all.

The Optimists came, anyway. They gazed skyward and the heavens rewarded them. What cosmic accident could make the diameter of our moon from Earth roughly the same as our sun?

FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017

Is it a gift? I wonder. In a troubled time, nothing else could better contextualize our place in the universe than a solar eclipse?

Imagine, tens of millions of Americans staring skyward all at the same sun in the same moment.

If there could be a more communal event, I do not want to imagine it.

Suffice how, for a couple of blessed hours, today, all of our problems, worries and divisions and problems burned away.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersolar eclipsemoonhistorysciencesummerconsumerexploratoriumsocietyspaceSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
VIDEO: 7 ways to watch the solar eclipse in the Bay Area
SOLAR ECLIPSE
Eclipse watchers gather in San Jose Park
Students watch eclipse at Richmond school
VIDEO: Uh-oh, you stared directly at the solar eclipse... now what?
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
More solar eclipse
WEATHER
Eclipse watchers gather in San Jose Park
Students watch eclipse at Richmond school
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Tuesday morning
More Weather
Top Stories
Caltrans to close Bay Bridge intermittently for demolition
Trump says US can't afford quick Afghanistan withdrawal
Rapper Keak Da Sneak in stable condition after Richmond shooting
VIDEO: Watch 2017 total solar eclipse
Eclipse watchers gather in San Jose Park
Students watch eclipse at Richmond school
CA Electric grid sees drop during total solar eclipse
VIDEO: Uh-oh, you stared directly at the solar eclipse... now what?
Show More
VIDEOS: ABC7 at Bay Area eclipse watch parties
How Trump has divided his time between the White House and Trump properties
Ohio judge shot in ambush attack outside courthouse in stable condition
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Decision on right wing rally at Crissy Field expected soon
More News
Top Video
Caltrans to close Bay Bridge intermittently for demolition
Rapper Keak Da Sneak in stable condition after Richmond shooting
CA Electric grid sees drop during total solar eclipse
VIDEO: Watch 2017 total solar eclipse
More Video