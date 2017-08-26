HEAT WAVE

Excessive heat warnings issued for parts of the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO --
A forecast for high temperatures in the San Francisco Bay and Monterey Bay areas has prompted the National Weather Service to issue excessive heat warnings for some areas.

A warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Monday for the Santa Lucia Mountains, the East Bay Hills and Diablo Range, and interior Monterey County, including Pinnacles National Park and the southern Salinas Valley.

Weather officials said high temperatures of 98 to 112 degrees are expected Sunday and Monday. Lows will mostly be in the 60s and 70s but may not get below the low 80s in the hills.

Another warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. Sunday and ends at 9 p.m. Monday for the North Bay Mountains and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Highs will reach 95 to 105 degrees both days. Lows will mostly be in the 60s in the valleys and 70s to lower 80s in the hills.

A third warning has been issued for the inland valleys of the East Bay. At 5:05 p.m. today, weather officials upgraded a heat advisory for this area to an excessive heat warning, which goes into effect at 11 a.m. Sunday and ends at 9 p.m. Monday.

Weather officials said highs of 98 to 108 degrees are expected Sunday and Monday. Lows will mostly be in the 60s.

An excessive heat warning means heat illnesses are likely because of the hot temperatures.

Weather officials suggest residents and visitors drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning, stay out of the sun and check in on relatives and neighbors.

Other inland valleys of the San Francisco Bay Area will be under a heat advisory starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. The advisory ends at 9 p.m. Monday.

Pets and livestock may require extra care during the heat. Also, the heat increases the risk of human-sourced wildfires, according to weather officials.
