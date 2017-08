Ants form floating mats to survive flood waters at Brazos Bend State Park near Houston#HarveyFlood pic.twitter.com/62H7y3MnwP — Texas State Parks (@TPWDparks) August 29, 2017

Groups of fire ants floating above flooded waters have been spotted around areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.The ants band together to create rafts in order to survive the flooding. Videos and photos of the amazing engineering feat have been posted to many social media channels.