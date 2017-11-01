WEATHER

First significant snow storm of the season on its way to the Sierra

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Winter is coming to the Sierra this weekend! The first significant snow storm of the season is ramping up and will arrive Friday with heavy snow expected Saturday. A Winter Storm Watch is already in effect for the Sierra starting Friday night in anticipation of the snow.


Expect snow levels to start around 6,500' before dropping as low as 4,000' by Saturday night. 12-18" of snow above 6000' is likely as the storm wraps up Sunday Night. 1 to 3 feet is likely in our highest peaks!



Travel delays are to be expected along with road closures, especially Saturday at the height of the storm. It is a good idea to check all of the essentials of your car are in working order i.e. wipers, lights, breaks, fluids, battery, etc. Make sure to carry your chains as chain controls are likely to go into effect on some roadways. Remember to keep a greater distance between you and the car in front of you and to take it slow traveling in this treacherous weather. Also expect winds to be gusty, blowing the snow around and dropping visibility.

