Flash Flood Warning, Flood Advisory issued for parts of North Bay

A Flood Advisory has been issued for parts of the North Bay until 9 a.m. (KGO-TV)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Sonoma County until 9:15 a.m. The warning impacts more than 5,000 residents in the region.



Also in the North Bay, a Flood Advisory has been issued until 9 a.m.

Minor flooding is occurring on area creeks including Willow Brook at Penngrove Park as well as along the Sonoma Creek.

The Flood Advisory is impacting more than 640,000 residents in the region.

We all know Bay Area roads can get a little crazy in the rain. Here are some tips on how to stay safe.

