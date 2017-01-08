FLASH FLOODING

Flash flood warning issued for Santa Clara County

Rain falls on the pavement in Redwood City, Calif. on Jan. 8, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Santa Clara County until 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

