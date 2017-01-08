Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Flash flood warning issued for Santa Clara County
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
Full Story
FLASH FLOODING
Flash flood warning issued for Santa Clara County
none
Rain falls on the pavement in Redwood City, Calif. on Jan. 8, 2017. (KGO-TV)
KGO
Sunday, January 08, 2017 01:08AM
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Santa Clara County until 6:15 a.m. Sunday.
Join ABC7 News at 5 a.m. for continuing coverage of this weekend's storm.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
