WEATHER

3 flights help move stranded passengers from Harvey storm zones

FILE: In this June 4, 2014 photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 comes in for a landing. (AP )

DALLAS --
Several Southwest flights helped moved hundreds of stranded people out of harm's way.

In an effort to move passengers from Harvey's floodwaters to safety, Southwest Airlines created three flights to take people from William P. Hobby Airport in Houston to Dallas Love Field Airport.

Earlier Sunday, water covered the runway making it impossible for flights to take off. However, those level receded later in the evening, allowing the flights to depart around 7 p.m. CT.

Officials report there were more than 400 passengers stranded at William P. Hobby Airport and at least 100 at George Bush International.

According to a flight tracker, all three flights landed safely.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane harveyflight emergencyfloodingTexas
Load Comments
WEATHER
Hurricane Harvey flooding leaves at least 3 dead, 14 injured
Extreme Meteorologist gives a tour of flooded Houston
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
At least 3 dead, 14 injured in Hurricane Harvey flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
VIDEO: Liberal shields Trump fan during Berkeley protest
Hurricane Harvey flooding leaves at least 3 dead, 14 injured
Police: 13 arrested during tense protests in Berkeley
Thousands take to the streets for Silicon Valley Pride
Expedia exec. named new CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
Teen remains in coma after serious head injury
Piedmont Mayor resigns after after controversial Facebook post
Show More
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
VIDEO: Dan Noyes speaks with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley
Power restored to thousands of homes in SF
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
VIRAL PHOTO: Dozens rescued from flooded nursing home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos