3 flights help move stranded passengers from Harvey storm zones

DALLAS, Texas --
Several Southwest flights helped moved hundreds of stranded people out of harm's way.

In an effort to move passengers from Harvey's floodwaters to safety, Southwest Airlines created three flights to take people from William P. Hobby Airport in Houston to Dallas Love Field Airport.

Earlier Sunday, water covered the runway making it impossible for flights to take off. However, those level receded later in the evening, allowing the flights to depart around 7 p.m. CT.

Officials report there were more than 400 passengers stranded at William P. Hobby Airport and at least 100 at George Bush Intercontinental.

According to a flight tracker, all three flights landed safely.

