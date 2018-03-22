Flood Advisory issued for parts of North Bay

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --A Flood Advisory has been issued for parts of the North Bay until 9 a.m.
Minor flooding is occurring on area creeks including Willow Brook at Penngrove Park as well as along the Sonoma Creek.
The advisory is impacting more than 640,000 residents in the region.
