Flooding triggers mandatory evacuations in Hollister

Rescuers at scene of mandatory evacuations in Hollister, California, Wednesday, January 11, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KGO) --
Fast rising waters overnight has triggered mandatory evacuations for a neighborhood in Hollister.

The evacuations are impacting the area of Lovers Lane, south of Highway 152. People are being loaded on to buses. They are also trying to rescue people bringing them out on boats.

