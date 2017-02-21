Floods force evacuation of 200 mobile homes in San Jose

San Jose firefighters said Coyote Creek would rise Tuesday night and they were right.Emergency evacuations took place at a mobile home park in the area after massive amounts of water overflowed from the Anderson Reservoir.Anxious family members wait for a rescue boat to come around the corner. At least three people had to be rescued by boat after they became trapped in their mobile homes by flood water."On the other side of the wall, there's about a foot or two of water and that water is coming through the seams and holes in the bottom of the wall," said San Jose Fire Captain Bill Murphy. "And filling up the back of the mobile home park."The South Bay Mobile Homes Park on Oakland Road has 200 units under mandatory evacuation orders.Authorities and park management did everything they could to convince people to leave."It's a dangerous situation because we do not know how high water's going to be," said Genevive Lozano. "If it will get in houses or not."Jose Luis Cuevas was out running an errand when he got a frantic call to come home. "When we came back it was knee-high water so that was pretty intense."He packed important papers and got out. Others decided to stay."It's dry over there and my good friends live in the very back where it's completely flooded," said another resident Ricardo Ricardez. "We're having them stay with us for the night, whatever we can do to help."