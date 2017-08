While things have improved in Houston because the water has moved out of a lot of neighborhoods, we're getting a closer look at what's left in its wake.In the Texas town of Humble, we're getting an incredible look at the power of the floodwaters. About 150 yards of a concrete median on the Eastex Freeway was thrust aside as if it was a tinker toy.This happened on a major thoroughfare into Houston, and it looks like it'll be closed for the foreseeable future.