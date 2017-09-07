HURRICANE IRMA

Former San Mateo Co. Fire Chief heads to Florida to help during Hurricane Irma

This is an image of the former San Mateo County Fire Chief leaving the airport to head to Florida to help with Hurricane Irma relief. (KGO-TV )

by Janine De la Vega
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A former San Mateo County Fire Battalion Chief is headed to Jacksonville, Florida Thursday to help with Hurricane Irma.

Carl Kustin is a founding member of California Task Force 3, which is part of FEMA's Incident Support Team. Kustin left from Mineta San Jose International Airport on a United Flight, armed with a backpack, supplies, and family pictures.

RELATED: Powerful Hurricane Irma bears down on Caribbean

Once he lands, he'll be leading a team that will coordinate what help is needed whether it be in areas where there's flooding or structural collapses. FEMA is getting teams into place before Irma makes landfall.

Thursday afternoon, 15 other members of Task Force 3 are returning from Houston after helping victims of Hurricane Harvey. The firefighters are from Menlo Park, Palo, Alto, San Mateo County, San Mateo, San Jose, and South San Francisco.

PHOTOS: Irma leaves devastation in its wake as it moves through the Caribbean

They were assigned to water based search and rescue operations in rural areas. They were one of the only Federal Teams to use drones for search operation.

Once they arrive, they will be welcomed by Fire Chiefs and then sent home to rest.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Hurricane Irma.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane irmahurricanestormsafetyfloodingflash floodingwindwind damageu.s. & worldPG&EfirefightersFEMAFloridaSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HURRICANE IRMA
Hurricane Irma death toll hits 10, increasing threat for Florida
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
Hurricane Irma is breaking Atlantic storm records
Bay Area PG&E crews to help as Hurricane Irma nears Florida
More hurricane irma
WEATHER
Record-setting heat wave to blame for 6 Bay Area deaths
Hurricane Irma death toll hits 10, increasing threat for Florida
Hurricane Irma is breaking Atlantic storm records
Bay Area PG&E crews to help as Hurricane Irma nears Florida
More Weather
Top Stories
Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack
Judge says Jahi McMath deemed brain dead may still be alive
Pacifica community mourns death of beloved music teacher
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
How Harvey compares to historic U.S. hurricanes
Record-setting heat wave to blame for 6 Bay Area deaths
Oakland fire captain arrested on suspicion of child porn
Hurricane Irma is breaking Atlantic storm records
Show More
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
Hurricane Irma death toll hits 10, increasing threat for Florida
Bay Area Harvey Heroes deployed to Florida for Hurricane Irma
Race along Embarcadero to impact traffic in SF
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Railroad Fire chars Giant Sequoias near Yosemite
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
PHOTOS: Prince George arrives for his first day of school
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
More Photos