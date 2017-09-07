A former San Mateo County Fire Battalion Chief is headed to Jacksonville, Florida Thursday to help with Hurricane Irma.Carl Kustin is a founding member of California Task Force 3, which is part of FEMA's Incident Support Team. Kustin left from Mineta San Jose International Airport on a United Flight, armed with a backpack, supplies, and family pictures.Once he lands, he'll be leading a team that will coordinate what help is needed whether it be in areas where there's flooding or structural collapses. FEMA is getting teams into place before Irma makes landfall.Thursday afternoon, 15 other members of Task Force 3 are returning from Houston after helping victims of Hurricane Harvey. The firefighters are from Menlo Park, Palo, Alto, San Mateo County, San Mateo, San Jose, and South San Francisco.They were assigned to water based search and rescue operations in rural areas. They were one of the only Federal Teams to use drones for search operation.Once they arrive, they will be welcomed by Fire Chiefs and then sent home to rest.