Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Sunday:

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly with scattered cold showers. Overnight lows will range from upper 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow will bring occasional sunny breaks, but we can also expect scattered cold showers into the early evening hours. Sunday and Monday will be sunnier, drier, and milder, but another rainy pattern will begin on Tuesday.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Scattered Cold ShowersLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Scattered Cold ShowersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered Cold ShowersLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered Cold ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Scattered Cold ShowersLows: Near 40Tomorrow: Scattered Cold ShowersHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Scattered Cold ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Scattered Cold ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Scattered Cold ShowersLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered Cold ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Scattered Cold ShowersLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Scattered Cold ShowersHighs: Upper 50sMostly Sunny & MilderHighs: Mid 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland