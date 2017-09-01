HURRICANE HARVEY

Free hard drive and phone data recovery offered to those affected by Harvey flooding

(LM Otero/AP Photo)

Massive flooding in Texas has led to billions in property damage across the state, including data that is held on hard drives and phones. One California data recovery company has offered their services for free to those affected by the flooding.

DataSavers is accepting hard drives and phones that have been damaged by water due to flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

"We're pleased to offer our expertise to those who've lost irreplaceable data like photos and videos of loved ones, business files and financial records," Scott Moyer, president of DriveSavers said via press release.

Customers must contact DataSavers and ship their device by September 15. The company has a limit of one device per household or business. Customers with additional drives or multi-disk devices are eligible for a 50 percent discount off regular services.

Those wanting to take advantage of DataSavers' offer can call (800) 440-1904 or visit www.drivesaversdatarecovery.com.
