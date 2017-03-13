WEATHER

FROZEN SOLID: New York home covered in ice

While we're sporting sunglasses and shorts, residents on the East Coast are dealing with big problems like this - an entire house that's frozen over!

WEBSTER, N.Y. --
The next time we shiver in 40 or 50 degree weather in the Bay Area, think about what some folks on the East Coast are experiencing, especially one homeowner whose home was frozen solid.

John Kucko said five days of snow in upstate New York with rain and high wind took a toll on his house.

The New Yorker shared video of his home completely covered in ice. The house is located off the shore of Lake Ontario.

This is the result of the freezing temperatures and high winds capturing the moisture from the lake encasing this home for several days.

We wonder how long it will take to defrost the house.

