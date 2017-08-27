HURRICANE HARVEY

Gas prices could rise, but not because of Hurricane Harvey

Nozzles pump gas into vehicles at a BP gas station in Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas --
An analyst says gasoline prices dipped a fraction of a cent in the past two weeks and could rise but not because of Hurricane Harvey.

RELATED: How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey

The storm has closed Texas refineries but Trilby Lundberg says most U.S. refineries are running, gas supplies are ample and demand is down in hurricane-hit areas.

Lundberg says if damage from Harvey isn't extreme or long-lasting, overall gas prices probably will show a modest decline in the next few weeks.

PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area


However, the analyst also says wholesale price jumps could mean hikes for some consumers. She says Portland and Seattle already saw average pump prices jump by a dime per gallon in recent days.

Overall, however, the average price for regular-grade gas nationwide on Friday was $2.39 per gallon, down a half-cent from two weeks ago.

RELATED: Bay Area firefighters heading for hurricane zone in Texas
