GoFundMe account set up for San Rafael family after home destroyed

A home on Mountain View Avenue in San Rafael slid into itself after the support beams were snapped and the foundation was wrecked by a landslide. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
Neighbors in Marin County are coming together to help a family after a mudslide destroyed their San Rafael home. The mudslide on Mountain View Avenue demolished the home on Tuesday. Nearby homes have been Red Tagged, including one that usually serves as a daycare. Thankfully, everyone got out safely.

VIDEO: San Rafael home destroyed by landslide

A GoFundMe page is setup to help the family who lost their home. The community has donated more than $50,000 so far.
