SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --Neighbors in Marin County are coming together to help a family after a mudslide destroyed their San Rafael home. The mudslide on Mountain View Avenue demolished the home on Tuesday. Nearby homes have been Red Tagged, including one that usually serves as a daycare. Thankfully, everyone got out safely.
VIDEO: San Rafael home destroyed by landslide
A GoFundMe page is setup to help the family who lost their home. The community has donated more than $50,000 so far.
