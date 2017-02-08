WEATHER

Good samaritans save driver after car flips into Uvas creek

A car flips into Uvas Creek near Dublin, Calif. on Feb. 8, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
Two good samaritans are credited with saving a driver from an upside down car in a creek filled with rain water.

RELATED: ABC7 News photographer describes terrifying landslide experience

Cellphone video shows the crash scene Dan Rich discovered near his ranch Tuesday afternoon. "The car was flipped upside down and the man was trapped," he said. "He couldn't get out and the car filled up with water."

Neighbor Clayton Weidemann jumped in the creek with Rich along Highland Road near Collier Canyon Road.

"Underwater, we could hear him hitting the window, but he couldn't break it," Weidemann recalls.

Rich sprang into action, grabbing the pickaxe from his truck and breaking the side, rear window.

"Clayton dove underwater and went through the car because we didn't know if there was anyone else," Rich said.

The 20-year-old driver only had minor injuries. The CHP says he drove too fast for wet road conditions.

"He got very lucky. When you overturn and you land in a creek it can end up a lot worse than what happened," said Derek Reed of the CHP.

Rich and Weidemann pulled the man out before the CHP and firefighters arrived.

It took a lot of courage, perhaps heroics to get the job done.

RELATED: Your AccuWeather forecast

"Ah, heroes--anybody would've jumped down in the water I think to help somebody out, obviously," said
