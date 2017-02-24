WEATHER

Gov. Brown announces plan to deal with weakening water, flood control systems

EMBED </>More News Videos

Governor Jerry Brown announced on Friday a plan to immediately deal with some glaring weaknesses in the state's water and flood control systems, problems exposed in Oroville and other places after recent heavy storms. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Governor Jerry Brown announced on Friday a plan to immediately deal with some glaring weaknesses in the state's water and flood control systems, problems exposed in Oroville and other places after recent heavy storms.

"We have our aging infrastructure and it's maxed out," Brown said.

Speaking on the heels of some major issues in his state, Brown wants to spend more than $430 million immediately to shore up vulnerable dams and levees.

"It's a matter of balancing priorities. I would say these liabilities are a serious cloud and we have to take them seriously and do more than chip away at them. We have to make substantial investments," he said.

The relentless rains of this winter have exposed a series of issues in Northern California. The most prominent is in Oroville, where heavy runoff created a hole in the main spillway. Then the auxiliary spillway began to fail, prompting the emergency evacuation of more than 100,000 residents.

"We've known for a long time that we've had issues with water infrastructure in California," UC Berkley Water Center's Jennifer Sokes-Draut said.

Stokes-Draut is a research engineer at the U.C. Berkeley Water Center. "People operating these dams are used to a drought mentality, where their primary focus is to save water because we're going to need it in the summer. So they're hesitant to release water when they need to, so when a heavy rain comes they find themselves behind the ball," she said.

The centerpiece of Brown's immediate plan -- nearly $400 million, devoted to new flood protection for the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta and the Central Valley.

So far, no specific projects have been identified.

Click here for more stories about recent Bay Area storms.
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingflash floodingstorm damagejerry brownCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Close up look at Oroville Dam damage
San Jose workers helping clean up flood-damaged neighborhoods
WEATHER
San Jose residents hardest hit by flood return home
San Jose residents express frustration with city, landlords after flood
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Saturday morning
San Jose workers helping clean up flood-damaged neighborhoods
More Weather
Top Stories
Concord police say 10-month-old boy doing 'pretty well' after dog attack
Baby born in car outside Berkeley hospital, parents describe wild ride
Santa Cruz ICE raid conflict escalates, both sides refuse to back down
Protesters demand action from Sen. Dianne Feinstein
San Jose residents hardest hit by flood return home
Person rescued from under train at MacArthur BART Station
Priebus urged FBI to dispute Trump-Russia report
Show More
Michael Finney talks to experts about San Jose flood relief
Gibson credits hard work on himself for Hollywood comeback
News outlets excluded from White House press secretary's gaggle
Body of missing Tracy woman, Jayda Jenkins found
CNN, others, blocked from White House media briefing
More News
Top Video
San Jose residents hardest hit by flood return home
Protesters demand action from Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Gibson credits hard work on himself for Hollywood comeback
Santa Cruz ICE raid conflict escalates, both sides refuse to back down
More Video