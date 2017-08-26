HURRICANE HARVEY

Hurricane Harvey hits Texas: Videos from the storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Friday night as a Category 4 storm, the strongest hurricane to hit Texas in decades. (RobMarciano/Twitter|chula09464/Instagram)

Hurricane Harvey reached the coast of Texas on Friday night as a Category 4 storm, the strongest hurricane to hit the state in decades.

The storm made landfall between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, and nearby areas were slammed with torrential rains and winds as strong as 130 mph.

As the hurricane continues to inch through Texas, it leaves behind flooding, downed trees and destroyed buildings in its wake.

See videos from the storm and the destruction it left behind in the compilation above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane harveyCorpus Christi
Load Comments
Related
News team hit by storm: 'The station is shaking'
PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall
HURRICANE HARVEY
Hurricane Harvey evacuees offered free Airbnb stays
PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall
Harvey bashes Texas coast, leaving homes damaged, residents injured
News team hit by storm: 'The station is shaking'
More hurricane harvey
WEATHER
Hurricane Harvey evacuees offered free Airbnb stays
PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall
Harvey bashes Texas coast, leaving homes damaged, residents injured
News team hit by storm: 'The station is shaking'
More Weather
Top Stories
SFPD close Alamo Square to public, rally organizers to hold indoor new conference
Harvey bashes Texas coast, leaving homes damaged, residents injured
Berkeley takes center stage after multiple protest cancellations
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Hurricane Harvey evacuees offered free Airbnb stays
Trump signs memo banning transgender individuals from openly serving in military
New lawsuit filed in Bay Area police sexual misconduct scandal
'Patriot Prayer shifts rally focus from Crissy Field to Alamo Square Park
Show More
FULL LIST: Traffic impact for SF right-wing rallies, counter protests
LARRY BEIL: Mo' money, no problems for Mayweather, McGregor
Rally in SF's Civic Center calls for love above hate
95-year-old Holocaust survivor vows to march against hate in Berkeley
'Patriot Prayer' cancelling rally at SF's Crissy Field
More News
Top Video
SFPD close Alamo Square to public, rally organizers to hold indoor new conference
Harvey bashes Texas coast, leaving homes damaged, residents injured
Berkeley takes center stage after multiple protest cancellations
'Patriot Prayer shifts rally focus from Crissy Field to Alamo Square Park
More Video