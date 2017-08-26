Hurricane #Harvey continues to pound #PortLavaca #Texas with wind and storm surge. Like a washer machine on heavy duty cycle. pic.twitter.com/XIxFZsaKUO — Rob Marciano (@RobMarciano) August 26, 2017

Hurricane Harvey reached the coast of Texas on Friday night as a Category 4 storm, the strongest hurricane to hit the state in decades.The storm made landfall between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, and nearby areas were slammed with torrential rains and winds as strong as 130 mph.As the hurricane continues to inch through Texas, it leaves behind flooding, downed trees and destroyed buildings in its wake.See videos from the storm and the destruction it left behind in the compilation above.