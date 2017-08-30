Harvey-related death toll rises to 21 in Texas

At least 21 people are now confirmed dead following days of epic flooding in Texas. More than 13,000 people have been rescued so far with many more are still trapped.A woman whose body was found floating in floodwaters near a residential area in southeast Texas is believed to be at least the 21st person to have died in Harvey's path.Beaumont police say the woman's body was discovered Wednesday morning. Authorities have not released her name and are not certain of the circumstances that led to her death.The woman is the second person to have died in Beaumont this week.Authorities found a shivering 3-year-old clinging to the body of her drowned mother in a rain-swollen canal Tuesday after the woman tried to carry her child to safety.Beaumont police on Wednesday identified the mother as 41-year-old Colette Sulcer and said her daughter was being treated for hypothermia but doing well.Forecasters said there was a risk of tornadoes across a large part of the South as Harvey trudged northeast toward northern Louisiana. The national Storm Prediction Center said a few tornadoes were expected to develop Wednesday in northeast Louisiana and across southern and central portions of Mississippi. Tornadoes would also be possible across parts of southern and central Alabama, near the eastern edge of Harvey's rain bands.Another 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain could fall in western Louisiana, forecasters said."We are starting to get down to the end of the tunnel of all this rain," Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.Weather forecasters say they now expect less rain and wind from Tropical Storm Harvey in Louisiana.National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Erickson said Wednesday that 1 to 3 inches (3 to 8 centimeters) of rain are likely across most of western Louisiana, although there could be up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in spots.Erickson says the heaviest rains are likely to be in west central Louisiana, well north of the coast.There's still a chance for isolated tornadoes. Erickson says at least five tornadoes have been confirmed in Louisiana since the tropical system began.Winds are expected to gust up to 40 mph (64 kph), but weaken as Harvey moves away from the coast.Flood warnings remain posted for a number of rivers in southwest Louisiana, including the Calcasieu and Mermentau.