HURRICANE HARVEY

Harvey-related death toll rises to 21 in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

At least 21 people are confirmed dead following days of epic flooding in Texas. More than 13,000 people have been rescued so far. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON --
At least 21 people are now confirmed dead following days of epic flooding in Texas. More than 13,000 people have been rescued so far with many more are still trapped.

A woman whose body was found floating in floodwaters near a residential area in southeast Texas is believed to be at least the 21st person to have died in Harvey's path.

RELATED: Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC

Beaumont police say the woman's body was discovered Wednesday morning. Authorities have not released her name and are not certain of the circumstances that led to her death.

The woman is the second person to have died in Beaumont this week.

Authorities found a shivering 3-year-old clinging to the body of her drowned mother in a rain-swollen canal Tuesday after the woman tried to carry her child to safety.

PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area

Beaumont police on Wednesday identified the mother as 41-year-old Colette Sulcer and said her daughter was being treated for hypothermia but doing well.

Forecasters said there was a risk of tornadoes across a large part of the South as Harvey trudged northeast toward northern Louisiana. The national Storm Prediction Center said a few tornadoes were expected to develop Wednesday in northeast Louisiana and across southern and central portions of Mississippi. Tornadoes would also be possible across parts of southern and central Alabama, near the eastern edge of Harvey's rain bands.

Another 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain could fall in western Louisiana, forecasters said.

"We are starting to get down to the end of the tunnel of all this rain," Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

RELATED: How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey

Weather forecasters say they now expect less rain and wind from Tropical Storm Harvey in Louisiana.

National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Erickson said Wednesday that 1 to 3 inches (3 to 8 centimeters) of rain are likely across most of western Louisiana, although there could be up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in spots.

Erickson says the heaviest rains are likely to be in west central Louisiana, well north of the coast.

There's still a chance for isolated tornadoes. Erickson says at least five tornadoes have been confirmed in Louisiana since the tropical system began.

Winds are expected to gust up to 40 mph (64 kph), but weaken as Harvey moves away from the coast.

Flood warnings remain posted for a number of rivers in southwest Louisiana, including the Calcasieu and Mermentau.

Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos of Hurricane Harvey.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane harveyhurricanestormevacuationu.s. & worldsevere weatherstorm damagewind damageTexasLouisiana
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC7
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
HURRICANE HARVEY
Tempers flare as floodwater invades nursing home
Your rights as a renter after the floods
Fire ants create raft during Hurricane Harvey flooding
Houston shelter comes together to celebrate child's birthday
More hurricane harvey
WEATHER
Fire ants create raft during Hurricane Harvey flooding
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Thursday
Bay Area weekend heat wave may break record temperatures
Babies born in midst of historic flooding give hope to Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
Family found dead after van swept away in Texas flood
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC7
Bay Area weekend heat wave may break record temperatures
Body found along westbound Capitol Expressway in San Jose
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Thursday
Houston shelter comes together to celebrate child's birthday
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
Protest planned for Golden Gate Bridge appears to be hoax
Show More
Furniture store in Houston opens for people in need of shelter
8 injured in accidental crash according to SFPD
Salvation Army deploying Hayward, Antioch officers to Texas
Classic cars destroyed in fire at San Francisco restoration warehouse
FDA approves first 'living drug' for childhood leukemia
More News
Top Video
Family found dead after van swept away in Texas flood
Bay Area weekend heat wave may break record temperatures
Body found along westbound Capitol Expressway in San Jose
Furniture store in Houston opens for people in need of shelter
More Video