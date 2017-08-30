A heatwave will hit the Bay Area starting tomorrow and will continue through Labor Day weekend.Temperatures will soar well above normal with records possible. Heat Warnings and Advisories are going up to warn you of the dangers so please take it easy outside because heat related illnesses are possible.Make sure you take frequent breaks if you're working outside, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, find some shade or A/C to keep cool in the extreme heat.Inland areas will bake in triple digit heat the next five days and it will become dangerous particularly on Friday and Saturday when temperatures reach 112-degrees for the hottest locations with isolated spots up to 115-degrees!It will warm up at the coast as well but, temperatures will range from the 70s to the 80s there making it an ideal location to beat the heat.