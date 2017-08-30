WEATHER

Heat wave heads up: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel talks scorching Bay Area weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

A heatwave will hit the Bay Area starting tomorrow and will continue through Labor Day weekend. Meteorologist Sandhya Patel gives you the rundown of how to keep it cool. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A heatwave will hit the Bay Area starting tomorrow and will continue through Labor Day weekend.

RELATED: Here's where you can keep cool during the Bay Area weekend heat wave

Temperatures will soar well above normal with records possible. Heat Warnings and Advisories are going up to warn you of the dangers so please take it easy outside because heat related illnesses are possible.

Make sure you take frequent breaks if you're working outside, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, find some shade or A/C to keep cool in the extreme heat.

Inland areas will bake in triple digit heat the next five days and it will become dangerous particularly on Friday and Saturday when temperatures reach 112-degrees for the hottest locations with isolated spots up to 115-degrees!

It will warm up at the coast as well but, temperatures will range from the 70s to the 80s there making it an ideal location to beat the heat.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherrecordheatheat wavewhere you livesafetyconcordSan FranciscoOaklandMarinSan JoseBerkeleySan RafaelEl CerritoRichmond
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Here's where to cool off in the East Bay during the weekend heat wave
Bay Area weekend heat wave may break record temperatures
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Wednesday evening
WEATHER
Floodwaters wreck concrete median on Texas interstate
Inland residents prepare for dangerous Bay Area heat wave
Here's where to cool off in the East Bay during the weekend heat wave
SF Giants players, Bay Area charities step up to help with Harvey
More Weather
Top Stories
Santa Cruz restaurant closes because of political controversy
SF program aims to train public to aid in disaster situations
LA to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
Consumer Reports: How to choose the best grill
SF Giants players, Bay Area charities step up to help with Harvey
Caltrans removing piers from old Bay Bridge
Richmond gang members arrested after investigation
Show More
Email turns 35 years old
Low-fat diets may lead to early death, expert say
Inland residents prepare for dangerous Bay Area heat wave
Floodwaters wreck concrete median on Texas interstate
Nearly a dozen homes destroyed in Butte Co. wildfire
More News
Top Video
SF program aims to train public to aid in disaster situations
LA to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
Consumer Reports: How to choose the best grill
More Video