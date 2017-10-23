Heat wave moves through Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Meteorologist Mike Nicco says a heat wave that's moving through the Bay Area over the next three days may break a few record highs.
It seems to happen every October. Summer makes one last stand before completely giving way to autumn. The next three days mark this year's summer resurgence. The warm afternoons are particularly robust this time around.
Relief returns once the sun sets each day. A light wind and dry air allows comfortable temperatures ranging from 50s and 60s to settle our neighborhoods each night. These cool temperatures alleviate any concerns about heat-related illnesses. The light breeze keeps our fire danger below levels of concern.
The potential record heat slowly tapers toward the weekend, but no crisp autumn days are coming any time soon. Afternoon temperatures look to stay warmer than average and rainfall looks unlikely the rest of the month.
Several days above average with a few threatening record high temperatures. https://t.co/zXyCx6cdTV pic.twitter.com/Wrmo5dLEzP— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) October 23, 2017