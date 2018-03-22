Heaviest rain expected during morning commute throughout Bay Area

The National Weather Service has re-issued an urban/small stream flood advisory for the North Bay until 9 a.m. Thursday.
VIDEO: AccuWeather forecast: Heaviest rain this morning
The NWS advised motorists not drive over flooded roadways and to report them to law enforcement.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this storm is a two on our Storm Impact Scale and adds that we can expect thunderstorms and showers in parts of the Bay Area for the rest of the day.
RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Wind gusts will range from 30 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour. CHP officials said there is a wind advisory for the Golden Gate Bridge at this time.
VIDEO: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
Minor flooding is occurring on area creeks including Willow Brook at Penngrove Park as well as along the Sonoma Creek in the North Bay.
The advisory is impacting more than 640,000 residents in the region.
And in the East Bay, a tree is blocking the No. 2 lane of northbound state Highway 13 just south of Park Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the tree went down just before 6:30 a.m. A solo-vehicle traffic collision was reported in the same area around an hour before the tree went down. It's not clear if the collision and the tree falling down are connected to each other.
Caltrans has been contacted, but it is not yet known when the tree will be cleared.
There have been dozens of traffic incidents in parts of the Bay Area, including a spin out crash near northbound Highway 13 in Oakland.
Heaviest rain falls this morning with chances of showers lingering through entire weekend. Updated AccuWeather 7 day forecast: https://t.co/EHayNur9a5 pic.twitter.com/iMHtEMOHzh— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) March 22, 2018
Huge 80-100 foot tree falls across Summit Road into power lines about a mile south of Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Crews say it could take all day to remove it. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/T95dlUjisJ— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) March 22, 2018
@AlexisABC7 just told me 72 traffic incidents & counting this morning. #commute pic.twitter.com/ZCY0A9J3mD— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) March 22, 2018
First a spin out crash, now a tree down in the right lane of NB 13 near Park Blvd. Caltrans enroute, ETA 7am. pic.twitter.com/ab5nlpfaph— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) March 22, 2018
Flooding is no joke. CHP is reporting 5 vehicles stuck in flooded road near Sonoma in the North Bay. If you see flooded roads, turn around. #cawx #castorm pic.twitter.com/pnV6oAXLPE— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 22, 2018
You will need to dress your kids from head to toe in rain gear to keep them dry this morning. #SchoolDay pic.twitter.com/ZmP8clxQPI— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) March 22, 2018
FLOOD ADVISORY - until 9am for the North Bay.— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) March 22, 2018
Minor Flooding Occurring On Area Creeks Including Willow Brook At Penngrove Park As Well As Along The Sonoma Creek. #Breaking pic.twitter.com/T9NYWf5URU
Rain in Walnut Creek right now pic.twitter.com/0uK3i8OfFn— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 22, 2018
Click here for a look at weather where you live.
Bay City News contributed to this story.