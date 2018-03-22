WEATHER

Heaviest rain expected during morning commute throughout Bay Area

The latest storm to hit the Bay Area will bring heavy rain throughout the morning commute Thursday, so make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

The latest storm to hit the Bay Area will bring heavy rain throughout the morning commute, so make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

The National Weather Service has re-issued an urban/small stream flood advisory for the North Bay until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS advised motorists not drive over flooded roadways and to report them to law enforcement.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this storm is a two on our Storm Impact Scale and adds that we can expect thunderstorms and showers in parts of the Bay Area for the rest of the day.

Wind gusts will range from 30 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour. CHP officials said there is a wind advisory for the Golden Gate Bridge at this time.

Minor flooding is occurring on area creeks including Willow Brook at Penngrove Park as well as along the Sonoma Creek in the North Bay.

The advisory is impacting more than 640,000 residents in the region.

And in the East Bay, a tree is blocking the No. 2 lane of northbound state Highway 13 just south of Park Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the tree went down just before 6:30 a.m. A solo-vehicle traffic collision was reported in the same area around an hour before the tree went down. It's not clear if the collision and the tree falling down are connected to each other.

Caltrans has been contacted, but it is not yet known when the tree will be cleared.

There have been dozens of traffic incidents in parts of the Bay Area, including a spin out crash near northbound Highway 13 in Oakland.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
