Heavy rain brings Yosemite National Park waterways near flood levels

A fast moving storm swept through the Sierra, hitting the mountain community the hardest on Saturday.The storm left places like Yosemite Falls overflowing with water and also partially washed out Road 620 in Madera County. The heavy downpour even flooded streets in Mariposa.Despite no significant damage at Yosemite National Park, the gates were locked at the front entrance. Officials still have the evacuation in place for non-essential park employees, with nearly 50 left to take shelter at an evacuation center."I think it's a great thing what they did they took care of our safety as a number one priority and got us out of there I seen what it looks like," said Mark Blue, who was evacuated."We're all just kind of in this together, you know," James McGaffick said. "Playing games, watching TV, playing cards, just whatever."The American Red Cross is providing the evacuees with cots and food at Tenaya Lodge and a church in Oakhurst, but the volunteers know that hardly takes the stress of what is happening out of their minds."It's never easy," a volunteer said. "They are worried about their homes. They're worried about everything they left."Everything inside a park where it is unclear what will happen to it over the couple days. Road closures leading into Yosemite Valley have also not been lifted.Park officials say they will continue to monitor the conditions throughout the night.