WEATHER

Heavy rain closes highways, causes flooding in South Bay
EMBED </>More News Videos

Heavy rains covered the Bay Area in water causing floods and issues on highways in the South Bay. (KGO-TV)

by Lilian Kim
SAN MARTIN, Calif. (KGO) --
Cities in Santa Clara County are dealing with creeks overflowing their banks. Water from Llagas and Uvas creeks is creating problems on roadways and people's properties.

RELATED: Highway 101 in Gilroy shut down due to flooding at Monterey Road

Water from Uvas Creek is to blame for a closure Sunday night at the Highway 25 connection. Farther North West Little Llagas Creek is giving homeowners grief.

At the Guevera home in San Martin family members and their friends brought in sandbags to keep the flood water from entering their home. It's already crept into the garage.

"It was unexpected, but we toward it on the news. We had a few warnings on our phone," said Antonio Guevara. "We didn't think it would get this bad so it turns out it got worse than expected."

Roads have transformed into rivers.

Salvador Naranjo lives around the corner on East Middle Avenue and he too is hoping water from the creek doesn't go beyond his garage. "My concern is that it might keep rising as the water comes down the hills," he said. "It will keep flooding just all the creeks."

A steady stream of people made their way to the sandbag station on Old Monterey Road in Morgan Hill to gather supplies for themselves and their neighbors.

PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingrainwindstormsevere weatherevacuationstorm damagewinter stormSan RamonGilroy
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
STORMWATCH: Accuweather Forecast for Sunday afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Follow @LiveDoppler7HD on Twitter for the latest weather updates
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
Download Waze to your mobile device
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Napa residents embrace rain, prepare for flooding
Major storm topples trees in Bay Area
Russian River residents warned to evacuate
Crews rescue teens from drowning in Oakland creek
More Weather
Top Stories
Highway 101 in Gilroy shut down due to flooding at Monterey Road
Iconic Calaveras tunnel tree topples during storm
North Bay weather related school closures for Jan. 9
Napa residents embrace rain, prepare for flooding
Major storm topples trees in Bay Area
PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area
Curry leads Warriors to a big second half, win over Kings
Show More
Deputies rescue girl from overturned car in Placer County creek
Meryl Streep at Golden Globes: Trump campaign incident 'broke my heart'
Heavy rain brings Yosemite National Park waterways near flood levels
Wind topples tree catching Camry under trunk on I-280
OUTAGES UPDATE: Storm leaves thousands across Bay Area without power
More News
Top Video
Napa residents embrace rain, prepare for flooding
Heavy rain brings Yosemite National Park waterways near flood levels
Major storm topples trees in Bay Area
Crews rescue teens from drowning in Oakland creek
More Video