Heavy rain closes highways, causes flooding in South Bay

Water from Llagas Creek reaching Llagas Ave. in San Martin. #SantaClaraCounty pic.twitter.com/Zlq6MrR7vh — Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) January 9, 2017

Homeowner near Llagas Creek says water has crept into his garage, first time in 20 yrs since he's lived here. #SantaClaraCounty #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/ARVIRzyXgI — Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) January 9, 2017

Cities in Santa Clara County are dealing with creeks overflowing their banks. Water from Llagas and Uvas creeks is creating problems on roadways and people's properties.Water from Uvas Creek is to blame for a closure Sunday night at the Highway 25 connection. Farther North West Little Llagas Creek is giving homeowners grief.At the Guevera home in San Martin family members and their friends brought in sandbags to keep the flood water from entering their home. It's already crept into the garage."It was unexpected, but we toward it on the news. We had a few warnings on our phone," said Antonio Guevara. "We didn't think it would get this bad so it turns out it got worse than expected."Roads have transformed into rivers.Salvador Naranjo lives around the corner on East Middle Avenue and he too is hoping water from the creek doesn't go beyond his garage. "My concern is that it might keep rising as the water comes down the hills," he said. "It will keep flooding just all the creeks."A steady stream of people made their way to the sandbag station on Old Monterey Road in Morgan Hill to gather supplies for themselves and their neighbors.