Here's where to cool off in the East Bay during the weekend heat wave

An Excessive Heat Watch for parts of the Bay Area begins Thursday afternoon and lasts through the Labor Day holiday weekend. Here's how you can cool off in the extreme heat.Thursday, August 31, Willow Pass Center, 2748 E. Olivera Rd.Friday, Sept. 1, Centre Concord, 5298 Clayton Rd.Saturday, Sept. 2, Senior Center, 2727 Parkside Cir.Sunday, Sept. 3, Senior Center, 2727 Parkside Cir.Monday, Sept. 4, Concord PD, 1350 Galindo St.Tuesday, Sept. 5, Centre Concord, 5298 Clayton Rd.