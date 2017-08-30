Here's where to cool off in the East Bay during the weekend heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --An Excessive Heat Watch for parts of the Bay Area begins Thursday afternoon and lasts through the Labor Day holiday weekend. Here's how you can cool off in the extreme heat.
Cooling centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following days and locations:
Thursday, August 31, Willow Pass Center, 2748 E. Olivera Rd.
Friday, Sept. 1, Centre Concord, 5298 Clayton Rd.
Saturday, Sept. 2, Senior Center, 2727 Parkside Cir.
Sunday, Sept. 3, Senior Center, 2727 Parkside Cir.
Monday, Sept. 4, Concord PD, 1350 Galindo St.
Tuesday, Sept. 5, Centre Concord, 5298 Clayton Rd.
The Meadow Homes Spray Park hours will be extended Thursday through Monday and will operate from noon to 7:30 p.m. at 1351 Detroit Ave.
Concord Community Pool, 3501 Cowell Rd., will be open for recreational swimming 12:30 - 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday.
Residents can also beat the heat in Concord at Sunvalley Shopping Center, Brenden Theatre, Waterworld, and any of the air conditioned restaurants or retail stores in the area.
