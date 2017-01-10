Heritage oak tree crashes through Danville home

An old oak tree came crashing through a home on Alameda Diablo in Danville Tuesday afternoon causing extensive damage.At around 1 p.m. the homeowners heard what sounded like thunder. The entire home shook when an oak tree came crashing down on their house."I thought at first that it was thunder," said Steve Haden. "It sounded like thunder and at that point we were in the kitchen and you could see things coming through the ceiling."The family was not hurt. There were two cars inside the garage. A truck parked outside was crushed by the weight of its limbs. A golf cart was also damaged. The tree now resembles a spider's web. Part of the home was so damaged that water is now leaking into the living area. The building department and PG&E were called to the site. A crew was trying to turn the gas off to the home.The tree belongs to the next door neighbor. It's a heritage oak measuring about 40 feet. It's believed a combination of the soaked ground and gusting winds caused the tree to topple.Haden says he's glad his family wasn't hurt. "That's all that matters," he said. "All is good."