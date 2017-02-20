High winds pound Pacifica during storm

The peninsula has had its share of problems and high winds are pounding the coast Monday.The wind has been so strong at times that it's been a struggle. The locals have been heading to the shore to see for themselves.Pacifica Pier has been closed all day due to the high surf. People who live in the area came to take a look.They say they've seen higher waves over the years, but they find Monday's conditions impressive nonetheless."We call came down together to see the waves," said Pacifica resident Janine Chu. "It's pretty exciting to see how big the waves can get and see them crashing against the rocks.""It's pretty crazy," said another neighbor Tobias Chen. "A little bit more would be fun, when people start falling over."Farther inland, the storm created trouble on the freeways. Several vehicles collided on the Southbound lanes of Interstate 280 in San Francisco.There were no apparent injuries but the collision caused quite the backup.Farther down the peninsula it was backed-up debris bringing logs and branches downstream, clogging a section along Highway 101.Heavy equipment has been operated all day to remove the debris one pile at a time."We put some racks to keep the debris from getting stuck underneath the bridge," said Fernando Abela of Caltrans. "So every time it rains we have to be out here clearing the racks."