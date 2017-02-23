ROAD REPAIR

Highway 37 reopened in Novato after flood repairs

Highway 37 reopened in Novato, California, Thursday, February 23, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --
Highway 37 has reopened in Marin County after it was closed for weeks due to flood damage.

All the rains and the king tides were much for this area to handle triggering a closure of the highway. Caltrans hired a contractor to work around the clock. There is now new pavement, new guardrails and a new drainage system with larger pipes. The hope is that the flooding will never happen this bad, or last this long again. There will still be some lane shut downs as crews do some final finishing touches, but they won't do that during peak hours.

