WEATHER

Hot and Cold: Bay Area microclimates on full display

EMBED </>More Videos

Mid-afternoon temperatures ranged from about 60 degrees at coastal locations like Pacifica and Half Moon Bay to upper 90s at inland East Bay locations like Concord and Antioch. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The Bay Area's famous microclimates were on full display.

Mid-afternoon temperatures ranged from about 60 degrees at coastal locations like Pacifica and Half Moon Bay to upper 90s at inland East Bay locations like Concord and Antioch.
FORECAST: It's hot and cold in the Bay Area

Of course, a 30-degree temperature range from coast to inland is quite typical on a mid-summer day in the Bay Area.

However, when we factor in the triple-digit temperatures that were measured today in places like Ukiah, Lakeport, and Vacaville, we see a more dramatic range of over 40 degrees.

Welcome to summer in the Bay Area!

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherheatheat wavecoldcontra costa countysan francisco countyAntiochSan Francisco
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Slightly cooler highs today
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Fire smoke impacts Bay Area, officials encourage residents to prepare
California fires prompt air quality advisory for Bay Area
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News